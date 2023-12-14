Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,462 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $742.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.