Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

