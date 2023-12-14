Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $362.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

