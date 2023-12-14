Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $251.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

