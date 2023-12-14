Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

