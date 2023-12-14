Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.53. 234,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 592,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 60.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 112,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alector by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alector by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Alector by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 796.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

