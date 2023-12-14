Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.06. 768,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

