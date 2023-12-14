AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.2% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 1,800,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,913. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

