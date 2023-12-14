AHL Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,897. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

