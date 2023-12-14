Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises about 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,180,520.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

