Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.87.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

