9,750 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $49.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4221 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

