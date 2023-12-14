67,298 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 219,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 307,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $55.94.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

