6,036 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

