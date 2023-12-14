51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

