3,608 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $24,096,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.1 %

XYL stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

