WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 433,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 250,240 shares.The stock last traded at $32.66 and had previously closed at $32.47.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 118.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 358,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 246,218 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 577,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 56,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth about $11,277,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

