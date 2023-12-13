Wells Fargo & Company Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $121.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 450,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

