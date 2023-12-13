Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

