VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.25.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

