VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day moving average is $245.87. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

