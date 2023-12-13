VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 10,084 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.