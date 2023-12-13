VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 555.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.