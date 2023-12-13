Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,062,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

