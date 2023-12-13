Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $151.55 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,313,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,552,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

