Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 167,600 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.78% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $360.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $382.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

