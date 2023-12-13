Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

