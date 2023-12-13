Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,036,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

CDNS stock opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

