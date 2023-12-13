Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $97.35 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,263,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,347,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

