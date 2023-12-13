Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $65.16 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,082,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

