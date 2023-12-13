Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $39.23 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

