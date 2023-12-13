Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 228,700 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 228,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,010,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Medpace by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.62. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

