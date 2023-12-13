Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 91,413 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $40,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.83 and a 200-day moving average of $423.85. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

