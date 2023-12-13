Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 2,429,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,855,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

