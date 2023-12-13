VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Critical Contrast

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 49.38% -45.68% 42.64% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 1 1 0 2.50 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for VeriSign and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

VeriSign presently has a consensus target price of $247.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.48 billion 14.94 $673.80 million $7.02 30.88 Versus Systems $454,557.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

VeriSign beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

