Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

MDRX stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.78. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

