Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.