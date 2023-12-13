Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.20. 1,098,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.