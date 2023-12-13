Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $230.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

