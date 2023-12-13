Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $426.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.