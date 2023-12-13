Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.10. 962,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.01. The company has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $427.22.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
