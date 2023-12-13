Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after buying an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCSH stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

