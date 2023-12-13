United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High at $505.84

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $505.84 and last traded at $504.50, with a volume of 126158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

