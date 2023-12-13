Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

