Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

