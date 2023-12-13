U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 11.5 %
NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
