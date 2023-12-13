U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.