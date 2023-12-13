Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 122,385 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

