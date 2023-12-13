TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 15th

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 11.4 %

TCBP stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in TC Biopharm by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.