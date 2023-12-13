Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL opened at $0.81 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.