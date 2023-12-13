Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,383. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

